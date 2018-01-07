Kazakh Alexey Poltoranin wins 6th stage of Tour de Ski

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh skier Alexey Poltoranin secured the victory at the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski. In the 15-kilometer classic event, the athlete from East Kazakhstan region turned out to be faster than Russian Andrey Larkov, sport.inform.kz reports.

The Kazakh was the best at the mass start in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

From the first kilometers, Poltoranin was among the leaders. Covering 8.9 km distance, he speeded up and only three athletes were strong enough to rival further: Alex Harvey of Canada, Andrey Larkov of Russia, and Dario Cologna of Switzerland.

Tomorrow, the skiers will take part in the final stage of the Tour de Ski.