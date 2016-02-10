Kazakh alpinists to plant flag of Universiade-2017 at the highest peak of South America

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A group of Kazakhstani alpinists headed by Maksut Zhumayev plan to climb Aconcagua peak - the highest peak of the South American continent in the mountain range of the Andes. The team of Kazakhstani alpinists plans to plant a flag of the World Winter Universiade -2017 which will be held in Almaty.

During a press conference Maksut Zhumayev said that the mountain does not imply enormous difficulties except for hurricane blowing wind which speed reaches 100 km / h.

In his opinion people of the world should get to know more about the Universiade and Kazakhstan on the whole. Maksut Zhumayev informed that his friend Magzhan Sagimbayev, who traveled the world by bicycle in the framework of the project "Bike the Earth", will partake in the new project as well.

It is worth noting that the mountain is located on the territory of Argentina, 30 km from the Chilean border. The expedition will last about three weeks.

Conference participants also expressed their support for the Kazakh ski jumper Eugene Lev who received a disability.

The expedition is organized by Kazakhstan's Geographic Society. The project is implemented with the support of the Directorate for preparation and holding of the Universiade-2017, the Federation of mountaineering and rock-climbing and Sports Committee under the Ministry of Defense.



