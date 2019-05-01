  • kz
    Kazakh Altai Athletics Club athlete wins Grande Premio Brasil de Atletismo 2019

    14:46, 01 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Daisy Jepkemei and Norah Jeruto took part in the Grande Premio Brasil de Atletismo 2019 held in Brazil, Olympic.kz reports.

    Daisy Jepkemei was the best in the 3,000 m event clocking 8 minutes 52.16 seconds. Norah Jeruto finished second running the same distance with a time of 8 minutes 53.38 seconds.

    As earlier reported, the Kenyan athletes represent Kazakhstan's Altai Athletics Club.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
