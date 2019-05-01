Kazakh Altai Athletics Club athlete wins Grande Premio Brasil de Atletismo 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Daisy Jepkemei and Norah Jeruto took part in the Grande Premio Brasil de Atletismo 2019 held in Brazil, Olympic.kz reports.

Daisy Jepkemei was the best in the 3,000 m event clocking 8 minutes 52.16 seconds. Norah Jeruto finished second running the same distance with a time of 8 minutes 53.38 seconds.



As earlier reported, the Kenyan athletes represent Kazakhstan's Altai Athletics Club.