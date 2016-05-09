Kazakh Ambassador Abdykarimov laid wreaths to Soviet Soldier Memorial in Prague

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to the Czech Republic Serzhan Abdykarimov together with the leadership of the country, CIS diplomats and heads of public organizations laid wreaths to the Soviet and Czech Soldiers memorials at the municipal Olšany Cemeteries, the Embassy press service informs.

From the Czech side the ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Senate M. Štěch , Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of J. Hamáček, representatives of the President's Executive Office, members of the Government and veterans, who fought for liberation of Czechoslovakia.

The Embassy staff laid also flowers to the tombs of Kazakh warriors, namely the Hero of the Soviet Union, Sergeant Major M.Zhunussov, Junior Sergeant

T.Zainulin, soldiers Zh. Azhimov, B.Nurzhanov, M.Saparbayev and A.Bayev.

