Kazakh Ambassador calls Ukrainian companies to intensify their activity in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An international forum on "Kyiv-Astana EXPO-2017" was held in the capital city of Ukraine, Kazakh Foreign Office press service says.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine together with MonacoUkraineGroup.

Heads of Ukrainian governmental agencies, businessmen and tour operators participated in the forum.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to this country Zautbek Turisbekov address the participants with a speech of welcome. Taking the floor he told about the measures taken by Kazakhstan to improve the country’s investment climate and the prospects of trade-economic collaboration. Particular attention was given to the Nurly zhol program which is called to boost further development of economic and social sphere of Kazakhstan.

Z Turisbekov briefed also about the initiatives of the Kazakh President on transition of economy to “green way” of development and the course of preparation for the EXPO-2017 international specialized exhibition.

As the Ambassador emphasized, Kazakhstan is the first CIS country to adopt the concept of transition to “green” economy and renewable energy sources.

The diplomat called Ukrainian companies to intensify their activity on the Kazakh market. He highlighted that within the official visit of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to Astana on October 9-10, a memorandum of mutual understanding was signed between JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 and Ukraine’s major company MonacoUkraineGroup. The memorandum aims at attraction of Ukrainian tourists to the forthcoming exhibition.

Representative of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 S.Bulebayev informed the forum participants of the course of preparation for EXPO-2017.

The forum participants could also enjoy a video about investment climate of Kazakhstan and a photo exposition devoted to Kazakhstan and EXPO-2017.