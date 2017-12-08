Kazakh Ambassador committed to uniting Kazakhs residing in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan in France Zhan Galiyev met with Chairman of the Association of Kazakhstanis residing in France (AKF) Berlin Irishev at the Kazakh Embassy in France this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Embassy.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the problems of patriotic upbringing that concern members of the Association and looked into the possibility of jointly arranging events aimed at promoting Kazakhstan's image in France and expanding the network of friends abroad.



Ambassador Galiyev spoke in favor of maintaining constant constructive dialogue with reps of the Kazakh community and bringing together our compatriots residing in France, including the members of Kazakh diaspora who want to keep in touch with their historic motherland.



Also, Kazakh diplomat pointed out the importance of consular registration of citizens.



Mr. Irishev, in turn, shared his thoughts on the state of global and Kazakhstani economy as well as prospects of Kazakh-French cooperation. In his words, members of the Association can help promote cooperation between Astana and Paris.