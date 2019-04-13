  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to Co-Prince of Andorra - President of France

    17:49, 13 April 2019
    Photo: None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Spain and Principality of Andorra concurrently Konstantin Zhigalov has presented credentials to the Co-Prince of Andorra - President of France, Emmanuel Macron, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

    The Ambassador briefed on the forthcoming presidential elections of Kazakhstan.

    In his turn, Macron noted dynamically developing relations between the two states, fruitful meeting with the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, at the ASEM Summit in Brussels last October. Macron wished Kazakhstan success at the new stage and notedhe would like to further continue the efficient high-level dialogue.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!