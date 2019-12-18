Kazakh Ambassador delivers credentials to the Queen of Denmark

COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Sweden and Denmark concurrently Kairat Abdrakhmanov delivered credentials to Margrethe II of Denmark, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

After the solemn ceremony held at the Amalienborg Palace the Kazakh Ambassador was received in audience by the Queen who congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Independence Day. The audience was held in a warm atmosphere. The sides debated the ways for deepening and widening multilateral ties between Kazakhstan and Denmark. Margrethe II of Denmark wished the Ambassador success for the benefit of strengthening Kazakhstan-Denmark cooperation.

Besides, the Kazakh Ambassador met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Denmark for International Policy Lisbet Zilmer-Johns. The parties focused on peacekeeping initiatives of Kazakhstan and exchanged views on various aspects of political cooperation, including within UN, OSCE and other international and regional organizations and parliamentary assemblies.