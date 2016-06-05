Kazakh Ambassador E. Kazykhanov to pay working visit to Northern Ireland

LONDON. KAZINFORM On 7-8 June, 2016, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erzhan Kazykhanov is expected to pay a working visit to Belfast, where a number of meetings with the Government of Northern Ireland, members of Parliament, as well as heads of major companies and representatives of law enforcement agencies in Northern Ireland will be held.

In particular, Ambassador Kazykhanov is expected to meet with the First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Robin Newton and the Lord Mayor of Belfast Alderman Brian Kingston.

The Ambassador has also scheduled meetings with heads of major Northern Ireland’s companies, including Invest Northern Ireland, NI-co, AJ Power and others.



Source: www.kazembassy.org



