Kazakh Ambassador E. Kazykhanov visits Aberdeen, Glasgow

LONDON. KAZINFORM During his trip to Scotland, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Erzhan Kazykhanov visited the city of Aberdeen, where he had a meeting with Councillor George Adam, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, who was accompanied by heads of the city's business communities. The ‘Nurly zhol' Strategic Programme and Plan of the Nation - the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President of Kazakhstan, were presented by Ambassador Kazykhanov at the meeting.

Erzhan Kazykhanov has informed Councillor George Adam on the forthcoming visit of President of Kazakhstan to London and invited representatives of the Scottish companies to participate in the session of the Business Council of Sovereign Wealth Fund 'Samruk-Kazyna' and UK Trade & Investment.

In turn, the Lord Provost of Aberdeen stressed the necessity to develop a co-operation with the city of Atyrau under the World Energy Cities Partnership. Besides, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan held bilateral meetings with heads of a number of Scottish companies, including those operating in Kazakhstan. In particular, Erzhan Kazykhanov met with directors of Scottish Development International, Wood Group PSN, EnerMech и Oil and Gas Authority. During the meetings, Ambassador Kazykhanov called on the Scottish companies to participate in our country's programme on the industrial-innovative development and EXPO 2017. During his trip to Scotland, Ambassador Kazykhanov also travelled to Glasgow, where he visited Aggreko's electric generators manufacturing plant. Erzhan Kazykhanov got acquainted with the process of the manufacturing of gas and diesel generators, as well as innovative technologies on the manufacturing of special technical devices that are used in petrochemical industry.

Source: Website of Kazakhstan Embassy in the UK http://www.kazembassy.org.uk