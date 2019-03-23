Kazakh Ambassador handed a note verbale to CARICOM Secretary-General

GEORGETOWN. KAZINFORM On March 20 Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Andrian Yelemessov presented a note verbale to Secretary-General of the Caribbean community (CARICOM) Irwin LaRoque accrediting him as the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to CARICOM at the headquarters in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.



During the negotiations with Secretary General LaRoque, the current state and prospects of development of multilateral cooperation between our country and CARICOM were discussed. He noted with satisfaction the initiatives implemented by Kazakhstan on international arena, including the spheres of nuclear disarmament, combating terrorism, conflict resolution and climate change prevention. The Secretary-General expressed appreciation to Kazakhstan for its assistance in the implementation of environmental projects and humanitarian assistance for CARICOM countries, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

LaRoque stressed the role of Kazakhstan in the introduction of green technologies and promotion of renewable energy sources, despite the fact that Kazakhstan is among the oil and gas producing and exporting countries. He noted that the participation of the official delegation of CARICOM at the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana "Future Energy" and the opening of a separate pavilion of the Caribbean countries contributed to the activation of bilateral relations.



In addition, LaRoque noted the need to expand cooperation in the areas of combating global warming, ending pollution of the oceans, combating desertification.



Also during the visit to Georgetown, Kazakh diplomat held a meeting with the Vice President, Minister of foreign Affairs of Guyana, Carl B.Greenidge. The wide range of issues of bilateral agenda in trade, economic, investment, tourism and consular issues was discussed.