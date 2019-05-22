Kazakh Ambassador held a briefing in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM Baku hosted a briefing for mass media of Azerbaijan on the forthcoming presidential elections of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Ambassador Beibit Issabayev briefed on the country's current political processes and preparations for the elections ahead.



As stated there, there are seven candidates for presidency.



Above 1,000 international observers from 10 international organizations, foreign states are expected to monitor the elections.

Taking the opportunity the Ambassador addressed Kazakhstanis, living or planning to stay in Azerbaijan on the very day of elections, noting that the voting station organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Baku will be open on June 9, 2019 from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time.