    Kazakh Ambassador holds open lecture in Dushanbe

    16:15, 17 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov held an open lecture at the Russian-Tajik University on President Nazarbayev's initiatives on redistribution of powers and the Address to the people of Kazakhstan "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".

    According to Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the lecture was attended by students and faculty of the university. The listeners were told about the main provisions of President's initiatives, as well as his political address to the UNSC on the occasion of the beginning of Kazakhstan's duties as a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2017-2018. The Ambassador also spoke about the program documents for the medium and long-term prospects of Kazakhstan's development, as well as on the state and development of Kazakh-Tajik cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
     

    At the end of the lecture Mr. Seitimov held a presentation of the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017.

    Within the framework of the open lecture Mr. Ambassador met with the rector of the Russian-Tajik University Nurali Salikhov, during which they discussed issues of further development of cooperation in education, including student exchange.
     

     

