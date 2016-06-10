Kazakh ambassador in Uzbekistan holds press briefing in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - A press briefing at the Kazakh Embassy in Uzbekistan brought together reps of local and foreign mass media, Uzbek researchers and Kazakh diaspora residing in Uzbekistan.

At the briefing Kazakh Ambassador Yerik Utembayev informed those present of the content of Manifesto. The World. The 21st Century delivered by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington earlier this year.



The Kazakh diplomat also briefed those present on the outcomes of the 9th Astana Economic Forum held on May 25-26 in Astana under the topic "New economic reality: diversification, innovations and knowledge-based economy".



IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti, founder of Alibaba Group Jack Ma and many other international experts and politicians attended the high-profile forum in the Kazakh capital.



In conclusion, Ambassador Utembayev held a meeting with reps of the Kazakh diaspora in Tashkent and touched upon a number of issues related to further interaction with our compatriots in the Republic of Uzbekistan in the context of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.