Kazakh Ambassador introduces new Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Scotland

ABERDEEN. KAZINFORM - the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Kingdom Erlan Idrissov visited Aberdeen, Scotland. During a ceremony at the City Council he presented William Young, the new Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan, with a patent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

The appointment of the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Scotland was a logical continuation of the intensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Aberdeen, the UK’s oil and gas capital, which is actively building direct interregional ties with Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Region.

The large-scale partnership between the Atyrau Region and Aberdeen has been developing since 2002. Over these years, Aberdeen has actively supported the region’s accession to the World Energy Cities Partnership, officially became Atyrau’s twin city, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with the region, adopting a joint Cooperation Roadmap for 2019-2020.

As part of his Scotland visit, Ambassador Idrissov also met with the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Councillor Barney Crockett, as well as with Aberdeen’s officials and business executives.

During the meetings, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about the main functions of Kazakhstan’s new Honorary Consul and discussed the state and prospects for developing cooperation between Aberdeen and the Atyrau Region in animal farming, education and fishing industries. The sides also discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects in desalination and construction of treatment facilities, as well as the development of direct contacts between secondary schools of the two regions.