Kazakh Ambassador Kairat Sarybai visits Austrian State of Carinthia

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - On July 31 of this year the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria Kairat Sarybai paid a working visit to the Austrian State of Carinthia, Kazinform refers to the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Within the visit he met with the political leadership, business and cultural circles of the State, in particular with the President of the Carinthia Parliament Reinhart Rohr, Deputy Governor of Carinthia Beate Prettner, representatives of the leading industrial companies, as well as organizers of the folk festival in Villach. During the meetings with the leadership of Carinthia the Austrian side was informed on the political and economic situation in Kazakhstan, plans for future development of our country within the 5 institutional reforms and 100 concrete steps to implement the reforms, prospects of cooperation with Kazakhstan in the context of preparations for the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017, implementation of the Nurly Zhol program, and hosting the 2017 Winter Universiade . In the context of preparations for the EXPO 2017 and Winter Universiade in Almaty, Austrian partners also expressed readiness to provide possible assistance in developing tourism capacity in Kazakhstan. The Ambassador also met with the city's authorities and organizers of the largest in Europe annual international folk festival in Villach, visited sites of the festival, looked at opportunities for Kazakhstan to participate in the event that would help Austrian and European communities to find out more about the rich and distinctive culture of our country.