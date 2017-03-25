Kazakh Ambassador: Kazakhstan is active participant in Shanghai process

BEIJING. KAZINFORM As an active participant of Shanghai Process and the President of the SCO Kazakhstan strongly promotes attainment of the most important priorities and goals of the Organization development. Kazakh Ambassador to China said during the Academic Symposium dedicated to 15th Anniversary of the SCO Charter, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

"Less than 80 days are left before the Summit in Astana. Tremendous focus is placed on cooperation against "three evils". In the framework of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure we have actively been working on implementation of the Program of Cooperation in combating terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2016-2018. The competent authorities made great efforts for approval of the draft SCO Anti-Extremism Convention", he said.

According to him, they are working on preparation for approval of the Counternarcotic Strategy for 2017-2022 and its Action Plan.

He noted that effective cooperation between defense ministries has been organized. It is planned that during the Meeting of SCO Defense Ministers in Astana on June 7, 2017 they will approve the Cooperation Plan for 2018-2019.

Nuryshev underlined that the long-running conflict in Syria, flows of refugees, unstable situation in the Middle East, complicated situation in Afghanistan and many other problems require consolidation of efforts by the world community.

The diplomat also addressed the issue of promoting trade and economic cooperation in the SCO. "Not only implementation of joint projects in industrial production but attraction of foreign investments and development of mutual trade is important", Nuryshev remarked.

He emphasized the necessity to unleash the transit transport potential of the SCO member states by using the branched system of transport routes within the extensive space of the Organization.

According to him, Kazakhstan presidency in the SCO put a strong emphasis for intensification of the Business Council, the Interbank Association, the Energy Club and establishment of the SCO Development Bank and the SCO Special Account.

XI Week of Education (April 25-27, 2017) and the SCO Youth Forum "Development of green economy, tourism and sport" (June 7-11, 2017) will be held in Astana.

"Kazakhstan encourages a more active involvement of observer countries and dialogue partners in practical activities of the SCO. During the Summit in Astana it is planned to sign decisions on completing the procedure of India and Pakistan admission to the SCO. In doing so, the Organization for the first time will increase the number of member states, signaling that the SCO enters a new phase of its development", Nuryshev stressed.

"The SCO dynamically develops contacts with international and regional organizations including the UN and its specialized agencies, ASEAN, CICA, CIS and CSTO. Kazakhstan supports the SCO Secretariat initiatives for mutual special activities with international organizations. We highly appreciate the results of the events in the UN Headquarters in New York in November 2016 and the Secretariat of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime in Vienna in March 2017", Nuryshev noted.

He reminded that at the moment they are considering organizational matters of the SCO participation in EXPO 2017 international exhibition in Astana.

"I am sure that the SCO pavilion in EXPO 2017 will help to popularize the Organization and will give an impulse to development in innovation area", the diplomat highlighted.

Nuryshev informed that for the period of Kazakhstan presidency in the SCO the country has successfully carried out more than 10 activities in the framework of the Joint Action Plan signed on August 4, 2016 between Kazakh Embassy and the SCO Secretariat. Before the end of the presidency it is planned to organize several other activities.