Kazakh Ambassador Kazykhanov visits Eton College

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov paid a visit to Eton College and met with its pupils, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

During his visit, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov met with Mr. Simon Henderson, head master of Eton College, as well as its tutors and pupils.

Head of the Kazakh diplomatic mission provided an in-depth information on the large-scale economic and political reforms taking place in Kazakhstan in line with the Strategy programme ‘Kazakhstan 2050' of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the programme on the country's industrial-innovative development.



In addition to this, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov noted that today Kazakhstan was among top ten fastest growing economies in the world and is regarded as a centre of regional trade and investment. Our country became the originator of many international initiatives that provide global peace and sustainable development. Among these initiatives are the Astana Economic Forum, the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and International specialised exhibition Astana EXPO-2017 themed ‘The Future Energy' and creation of the Astana International Financial Centre.



In turn, the tutors and pupils of Eton College stressed Kazakhstan's leading role in Eurasia. Of particular interest of the participants of the meeting were Kazakhstan's contribution to nuclear disarmament, coming membership of the country at the UN Security Council in 2017/2018, as well as building an industrial and innovative economy.



At the end, Erzhan Kazykhanov informed the pupils and tutors of the College of the 25th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan, having noted that within a comparatively short period, the country has turned into an authoritative member of the world community, which aims to join the club of 30 most developed states in the world.