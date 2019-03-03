Kazakh Ambassador meets Indian PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Rising India Summit 2019, organized by the largest Indian broadcast network CNN-News18, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the Indian leader greetings and wishes of success in the upcoming general election from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and briefly informed him about Kazakh-Indian events and plans for this year, including official visits and their dates.

The meeting was also attended by 30 leaders of largest Indian companies, famous journalists and public figures.