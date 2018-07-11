Kazakh Ambassador meets Kyrgyz PM

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic Karim Kokrekbayev discussed the topical issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kyrgyz Government's press service.

The Kyrgyz Prime Minister informed of the need for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation as to all issues of mutual interest, and highlighted that to date, the countries have built a productive political and economic dialogue at all levels.

Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev also stressed that the heads of state of the two countries have determined the tasks to enhance trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian cooperation, and the Cabinet will continue making all-out efforts in this regard. This includes promoting issues of mutual interest in the forthcoming session of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council to be held in Astana in August 2018.

Kazakh Ambassador Karim Kokrekbayev said that active work with the ministries and agencies of the country to establish effective cross-ministerial cooperation is now underway.

He also announced the intention to promote the issues related to the bilateral cross-border cooperation and the encouragement of investment.

Along with that, Karim Kokrekbayev informed of the events held in Kazakhstan within the framework of the celebrations dedicated to the 90th Birthday Anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov, the People's Writer of the Kyrgyz Republic.