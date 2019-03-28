Kazakh Ambassador meets Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Daniyar Sarekenov met with Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry of Malaysia YB Dato' Salahuddin bin Ayub.

The sides discussed the expansion of bilateral trade and investment cooperation, as well as the prospects of collaboration in agriculture and halal industry, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Kuala-Lumpur says.

The diplomat said that the participation of Malaysia in the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) established on the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, would give an additional impetus to the bilateral and multilateral cooperation in agriculture and food sectors. At the same time, Daniyar Sarekenov stressed that cooperation within the IOFC would cover various areas and would provide opportunities for sharing experience in innovations and modern technologies. "Such cooperation will also let launch coordinated actions to provide required emergency and humanitarian assistance, in order to mobilize and manage financial and agricultural resources to enhance food security for member states," said the Ambassador. In this regard, Daniyar Sarekenov invited the Malaysian side to join the IOFS.



In turn, the Malaysian minister positively evaluated the prospects of cooperation in agro-industrial sphere and noted that "the idea of the organization is very relevant and is directly linked to global security issues." The minister expressed interest in the IOFS activity as well.