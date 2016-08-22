Kazakh Ambassador meets Serbian Leadership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the eve of the first in the history of bilateral relations official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the Republic of Serbia the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary and Serbia Nurbakh Rustemov met with the leadership of Serbia, Foreign Office informs.

President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolic recalled warmly his visit to Astana in August last year. He noted that the Head of Kazakhstan, known in Serbia as" a recognized worldwide leader of international scale" and he looks forward to his arrival in Belgrade. According to T. Nikolic, the Serbian side will show their traditional hospitality and people will witness the greatest respect of Serbian people and its leadership to the Leader of Kazakhstan.