Kazakh Ambassador meets with CEO of UK Export Finance

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UK Erzhan Kazykhanov met with CEO of UK Export Finance Louis Taylor this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

During the meeting Ambassador Kazykhanov briefed CEO Taylor on major structural reforms being taken place in Kazakhstan, investment opportunities and preferences within national projects including EXPO-2017, Astana International Financial Centre, Kazakhstan's potential as an entering point to a wider region between Western China and Western Europe.



The specific issue on the agenda was to discuss opportunities for Kazakh companies under the UKEF credit line and also some of the agreements to be sealed at the IGC meeting on November 22 with UKEF's financial support.