Kazakh ambassador meets with Egyptian Minister of Higher Education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Last week, Arman Isagaliyev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Cairo, met with H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Muhammad Shahhat Al-Jindi, rector of the Nur-Mubarak Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During theconversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Minister about the reforms inthe field of education and science carried out by the Government of theRepublic of Kazakhstan, and shared the latest achievements of the leadinguniversities of Kazakhstan. By mentioning that Kazakh universities occupy highplaces in the world education rankings, ambassador Isagaliyev emphasizedinterest of Kazakhstan in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with highereducation institutions in Egypt.

In thiscontext, the parties discussed the project of opening a branch of the Al-FarabiKazakh National University at the Galala Academy as well as the invitation ofEgyptian students to study at various universities in Kazakhstan. In addition,in order to further develop the Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture«Nur-Mubarak» and turn it into a regional university, the issues related withincreasing assistance from the Ministry of Higher Education and ScientificResearch of the Arab Republic of Egypt were considered.

In turn,Minister H. Abdel Ghaffar, highly appreciating the active development ofcooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt, expressed interest in implementingbreakthrough projects with Kazakhstan in the field of education and science. Hewarmly recalled his working visit to Kazakhstan in September 2017, during whichhe was acquainted with the educational system and the achievements ofuniversities in our country. At the same time, he did not hide his admirationfor the capital of Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan city, as well as NazarbayevUniversity, which he was able to visit.