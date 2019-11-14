Kazakh Ambassador meets with members of Milli Majilis of Azerbaijan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov met with the member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan - the head of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendship group Adil Aliyev and the member of the Milli Majlis - member of the friendship group Bakhtiyar Sadigov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the high level of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, discussed the further development of the activity of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, and also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events.

During the conversation, Ambassador Abdykarimov handed Adil Aliyev a letter of invitation from the Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin addressed to the Chairman of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Asadov at the international conference «The Institute of the Presidency: Kazakhstani Model», which will be held on November 27, 2019 in Nur-Sultan.