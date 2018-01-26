Kazakh Ambassador meets with Sergey Lavrov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Moscow, within a traditional reception for the ambassadors of the CIS Member States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Imangali Tasmagambetov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

"The sides summed up the work that has been done within Russia's presidency over the Commonwealth in 2017, and outlined further steps for building up the multifaceted cooperation with emphasis on strengthening of the foreign policy coordination," the embassy says.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views on the development of the CIS integration processes and discussed the topical international problems.