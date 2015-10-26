Kazakh Ambassador, members of British All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan Executive Committee met

LONDON KAZINFORM Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov characterised Kazakh-British relations as strategic and briefed the MPs on the economic and political reforms taking place in Kazakhstan in line with the 'Nurly Zhol' Strategic Programme and Plan of the Nation - the 100 concrete steps to implement the five institutional reforms.

Ambassador Kazykhanov noted that Kazakhstan has been implementing a series of priority international projects as the Western Europe - Western China international transport corridor, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran Railway, as well as other infrastructure projects in energy sector, transport and agriculture industry.

The Kazakh Ambassador also underlined that EXPO 2017, the theme of which is 'Future Energy' provides a great opportunity to strengthen business relations between Kazakhstan and the UK.

In addition to this, the focus of the meeting was co-operation of the countries in security, countering terrorism, and relations with the European Union, economy, science and culture.

The All Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan was established on 12 th October. Labour Party MP Ms. Gisela Stuart heads the Group.

Source: Kazakhstan Embassy in the UK website http://www.kazembassy.org.uk/en