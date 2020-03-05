  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Ambassador met with ex-President of Estonia

    13:26, 05 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 4, 2020, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with the ex-President of the Republic of Estonia (2001-2006), the ex-Chairman of the Supreme Council of Estonia (1990-1992), Arnold Rüütel.

    Ambassador Seitimov told Arnold Rüütel about the ongoing economic and political transformations in Kazakhstan. The sides debated perspectives for the development of Kazakhstan-Estonian relations, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Arnold Rüütel conveyed his best wishes to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the leadership of the country and the people of Kazakhstan, expressing confidence that the bilateral cooperation of the states would further strengthen.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!