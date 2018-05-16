Kazakh Ambassador met with head of Greek delegation in PACE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - May 14, 2018. Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Greece Alexei Volkov met with the head of the Greek delegation to PACE, Ioanneta Kavvadia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed the Greek MP on current state and main areas of Kazakhstan's cooperation with the Council of Europe and the European Union, and also discussed the development of Kazakh-Greek relations in politics, culture and economy.



The Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude to the Greek side for the friendly support of Athens of the international initiatives of the Head of State, as well as the ratification of the new Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and EU.



In this regard, Amb. Volkov stressed the special role of the inter-parliamentary dialogue both in bilateral relations and within the framework of various international associations, including PACE, and called for the strengthening of direct ties with Kazakh deputies.



In turn, the Greek MP Ms. Kavvadia thanked for the information provided and noted the importance of continuing cooperation of Kazakhstan with the Council of Europe within the framework of the priorities of Neighborhood cooperation priorities for 2014-2018.



Noting the successful participation of Kazakhstan in a number of European conventions, the Head of the Greek delegation to PACE also welcomed the ongoing work on Kazakhstan's accession to the Council of Europe treaties in the field of criminal justice. Participation of Astana in these conventions will allow to bring Kazakhstan and European standards closer in these areas.



At the end of the talks, the parties agreed to maintain regular working contacts on all issues of mutual interest.