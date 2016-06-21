  • kz
    Kazakh Ambassador participates in celebrations of National Day of Iceland

    13:45, 21 June 2016
    LONDON. KAZINFORM - During his visit to Reykjavík, Ambassador Erzhan Kazykhanov took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Day of Iceland. The visit saw his meetings with the President of Iceland, Mr. Olafur Ragnar Grimsson, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lilja Alfreðsdóttir.

    At the meeting with the President of Iceland, Ambassador Kazykhanov conveyed to Olafur Ragnar Grimsson the warmest greetings of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and congratulated Iceland on the National Day of Independence.

    In addition to this, the sides discussed the economic relations between the two countries, including the co-operation in developing renewable energy and tourism, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in London.

