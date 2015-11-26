Kazakh Ambassador partook in opening of Yeltsin Presidential Center in Yekaterinburg

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM At the Presidential instruction, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Marat Tazhin participated in a ceremony of inauguration of The Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center in Yekaterinburg.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of this country Dmitry Medvedev, members of the Russian Government, world-famous politicians, prominent governmental officials, public figures and mass media representatives attended the ceremony.

The aim of the Centre is to preserve historical heritage of the First President of Russia and his era. The core element of the Centre is its Museum which uses up-to-date multimedia technologies to revive old documents, archival photos and artifacts. The complex has also a library, an archive, an educational centre and exhibition halls.