Kazakh Ambassador presented copies of credentials to Tajik FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Seitimov has presented copies of credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov.

According to the Kazakh MFA’s press service, at the meeting the parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation. The Kazakh Diplomat and the Tajik Minister emphasized dynamic development of the whole range of inter-state ties which are based on regular top-level bilateral dialogue.

N.Seitimov handed in the Kazakh President’s Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” to the Tajik Minister.

S.Aslov congratulated A.Seitimov on appointment as Ambassador of Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that strategic partnership between the two states will develop progressively and all the agreements reached earlier will be implemented timely.