Kazakh Ambassador presented credentials to President of Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The solemn presentation of credentials by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan Zhandos Assanov to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was held in Oguzkhan Palace.

During the conversation, the leader of Turkmenistan conveyed his cordial greetings to President Nursultan Nazarbayev noting his invaluable contribution both to the development of bilateral Kazakh-Turkmen relations and to strengthening good-neighbourly ties in the region, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan assured the President of Turkmenistan that the Embassy will make all effort to fulfill the tasks determined by the leaders of the two countries to strengthen and expand the age-old ties of fraternity and friendship between the two states.