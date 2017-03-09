Kazakh Ambassador presented credentials to Queen Elizabeth II

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On March 8, 2017 Kazakhstan Ambassador to the UK Erlan Idrissov presented his credentials to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

In the course of the ceremony held in Buckingham Palace Mr. Idrissov conveyed the warmest greetings to Her Majesty from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. He also congratulated Queen Elizabeth II on 65-year anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

Mr. Idrissov emphasized the Kazakh-British relations in political, trade and economic, investment, judicial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In turn, Queen Elizabeth II highlighted the importance of further strengthening and broadening relations between the two countries and highly praised dynamic development of Kazakhstan under President Nazarbayev.