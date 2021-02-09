Kazakh Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Palestinian Foreign Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 9th, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan, Aidarbek Toumatov, presented the copies of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine, Riad al-Malki, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Palestine, Kazinform reports.

The ceremony took place at the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Amman. The minister congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on the appointment and wished him success in further expanding of relations between the two countries.

During the conversation held after the ceremony, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Palestinian cooperation and interaction within the UN, OIC, CICA and other international organizations. Besides, issues of the regional and international agenda, primarily the Middle East situation, were discussed.

Congratulating Kazakhstan on the chairmanship of the CICA, Riad al-Malki noted the growing role of this platform as a regional forum in the field of security in Asia. The Palestinian Foreign Minister highly appreciated Kazakhstan's activities in nuclear nonproliferation issues, particularly the initiatives of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in this area. Besides, the Palestinian diplomat positively assessed the parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan and invited the Kazakh side to participate as observers in the upcoming parliamentary elections in May of this year in Palestine.

In turn, A. Tumatov noted the consistency of Kazakhstan's position on resolving the Middle East problem only by peaceful means and its support for implementing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to create an independent state based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. In addition, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan expressed support for international initiatives aimed at strengthening Palestinian solidarity and holding a peace conference under the auspices of the UN this year.

In turn, emphasizing on fruitful and practical cooperation, the Palestinian side expressed its readiness to provide assistance and support to the Ambassador's activities to further develop bilateral and multilateral relations.