Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Emir of Qatar

DOHA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Qatar Arman Issagaliyev delivered credentials to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The diplomat conveyed the Emir warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The ambassador underlined that Qatar is the important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan. He told about the latest political, economic and social achievements, the provisions of the President’s Address to the Nation.

In his turn, the Emir congratulated the diplomat on the beginning of the diplomatic mission wishing him success in further widening of Kazakhstan-Qatar cooperation.