Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Emmanuel Macron

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France, Zhan Galiyev, presented his credentials to the French President, Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee Palace, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in France.

"During the talks, the head of the diplomatic mission confirmed that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited the French Leader to visit Astana. He gratefully accepted the invitation. Ambassador Zhan Galiyev stressed that for over 25 years of the diplomatic relations, the two states have actively developed the trust-based win-win partnership and become strategic partners. He assured that the countries will make the efforts needed for further extension and deepening of the cooperation in all areas, giving new quality substance to it," the statement said.

As noted, President Emmanuel Macron highly appreciated the growing role of Kazakhstan in tackling global and regional challenges. He highlighted the importance of the platform in Astana for hosting inter-Syrian talks. The French Leader noted that 2018 will mark the 10th Anniversary of the Strategic Partnership Agreement and also spoke in favor of its intensification both bilaterally and within the international organizations.

At the end, Emmanuel Macron conveyed warm greetings to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and expressed his hope to see the Leader of Kazakhstan soon.