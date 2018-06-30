Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Governor General of Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov presented his credentials to Governor General of Canada Julie Payette. The ceremony took place in the official residence of the Governor General of Canada, the Citadelle of Quebec, which is one of the oldest military buildings in North America, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Addressing the ceremony, Ms. Julie Payette highlighted the fast-paced development of the bilateral relations between the two states and mentioned that Canada supports Kazakhstan's current reforms, including within the framework of "100 Specific Steps" Program initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev. She also stressed that being a professional astronaut, she used to visit Baikonur Cosmodrome.

During the bilateral meeting, the Governor General of Canada received greetings from President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the upcoming Canada Day, July 1, with an invitation to visit Kazakhstan at any time convenient for the sides.

Ambassador Akylbek Kamaldinov provided insight into the key directions of the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Ottawa. He emphasized Kazakhstan's willingness to closely cooperate with the Canadian side in terms of the implementation of the Third Modernization of the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Julie Payette with appreciation accepted the Head of State's greetings and expressed hope to continue a close political dialogue. As a result of the meeting, the sides agreed to explore new promising areas of cooperation and intensify the bilateral contacts at all levels.