Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Indian President

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev presented letters of credence to President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Kazinform reports.

At the ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace, the Indian Leader congratulated Yerlan Alimbayev on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and highlighted trustful relations established between the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi informs.

The Kazakh Diplomat briefed the Indian President on the measures of economic modernization launched in Kazakhstan and improvement of social sector outlined in the first State-of-the-Nation Address of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Along with that, the parties discussed a number of relevant issues including the development of trade-economic and investment cooperation as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.