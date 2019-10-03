  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Indian President

    21:36, 03 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev presented letters of credence to President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Kazinform reports.

    At the ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace, the Indian Leader congratulated Yerlan Alimbayev on the beginning of his diplomatic mission and highlighted trustful relations established between the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in New Delhi informs.

    The Kazakh Diplomat briefed the Indian President on the measures of economic modernization launched in Kazakhstan and improvement of social sector outlined in the first State-of-the-Nation Address of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Along with that, the parties discussed a number of relevant issues including the development of trade-economic and investment cooperation as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!