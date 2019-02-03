Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Iranian President

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of presenting credentials to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani by Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Orazbay took place at the Presidential Palace of Iran, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and issues of enhancing Kazakhstan-Iran mutually advantageous cooperation and interaction in a bilateral and multilateral format.



Ambassador Orazbay informed the President of Iran on the crucial measures being taken at the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the political and economic development of Kazakhstan, the raising of the people's well-being, and the strengthening of stability in the world. At the same time, he shared his views on the further expansion of trade, economic, investment, and cultural ties between the two countries.

Hassan Rouhani informed that Iran was among the first countries to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan, and friendly bilateral cooperation has been developing since that time. Besides, he emphasized that the close contacts he has established with President Nursultan Nazarbayev make it possible to make a positive impact on the settlement of bilateral and regional issues.



The Iranian President underlined that Kazakhstan's foreign-policy initiatives make a noticeable contribution to preserving regional and international security.

President Rouhani highlighted the high potential of bilateral cooperation, taking into account the possibilities of establishing ties between Kazakhstan and Iran directly through the Caspian Sea, as well as by rail and road through Turkmenistan. He underscored that the intensification of the transit-transport and agricultural interaction will be useful for both countries.



The Iranian President highlighted the existing historical and cultural ties between the two countries, a remarkable example of which is the celebration of Nauryz.



Hassan Rouhani conveyed cordial greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev and noted that he is awaiting the Kazakh President's visit to Iran.