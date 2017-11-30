Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to King of Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Raushan Yesbulatova, presented her credentials to King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun of Thailand, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

During the ceremony, Ms. Yesbulatova informed the King of Thailand of the current stage of Kazakhstan's development and its prospects in light of "Kazakhstan 2050" Strategy.

The King congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on her appointment and expressed confidence in the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Thai partnership and strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

The Thai King also conveyed warm greetings to President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan, wishing well-being and prosperity.