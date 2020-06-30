Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to New Zealand Governor-General online

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Singapore, New Zealand and the Commonwealth of Australia Arken Arystanov presented his credentials to Governor-General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

For the first time in the history of two countries the ceremony of presenting credentials was held in an online format. Ambassador Arystanov conveyed the best wishes to Patsy Reddy and the people of New Zealand on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He continued by reminding that this year Kazakhstan and New Zealand are celebrating 28 years of diplomatic relations which are based on mutual interests and boast considerable potential for further expansion.

Bilateral cooperation in trade, reforms of government sector, human capital development, climate protection, renewable energy, and agriculture look especially promising, according to Arken Arystanov.

Patsy Reddy, in her turn, congratulated Kazakhstan on large-scale political and economic reforms, having noted friendly and constructive character of relations between the two nations. She also emphasized mutual interest in expanding trade and investment partnership and expressed hope the coronavirus pandemic will soon be over.

Governor-General Reddy invited Ambassador Arken Arystanov to visit New Zealand on February 6, 2021 when the country will mark Waitangi Day, the nation day of New Zealand.