    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Azerbaijan

    16:26, 14 October 2019
    BAKU. KAZINFORM Today in Baku Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov delivered credentials to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform reports.

    The President of Azerbaijan highlighted warm and good relations established with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev which are being successfully developing with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that let bring bilateral cooperation to a higher level of strategic partnership. Aliyev also shared his view on further strengthening and widening of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in investment, trade and economic, fuel and energy, transit and transport, agriculture, cultural and humanitarian spheres, etc.

    In his turn, the diplomat told the President of Azerbaijan about the plans and readiness to apply all efforts to intensify cooperation between the two fraternal nations.

    Aliyev congratulated him on his appointment wishing him success as the Ambassador.

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
