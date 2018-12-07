Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Costa Rica

SAN JOSE. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Costa Rica, Andrian Yelemessov, presented his credentials to the President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Andrian Yelemessov and the President of Costa Rica discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between the countries. The Kazakh diplomat told about Kazakhstan's modernization processes, the development of which is based on the main program documents by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The Ambassador also pointed to the Kazakh President's role in non-proliferation and disarmament, the fight against international terrorism, and against climate change. He told about the latest achievements of Kazakhstan in the international arena, in particular, as part of work as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. He expressed gratitude to the President of Costa Rica for the support provided for the election of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council and for the participation in the Astana EXPO 2017 Specialized International Exhibition.



Mr. Yelemessov also discussed the expansion of the contractual framework in the economic and legal fields between the two countries and proposed to enter into an agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements for citizens of the two countries in the near future.

In turn, President Alvarado extended his greetings to his Kazakh Counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev and the friendly people of Kazakhstan. He underlined that the issues of international disarmament and peace fight are crucial for his country and assured of support for Kazakhstan's initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State of the Central American country reiterated the openness of his country for the development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.