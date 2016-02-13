Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - February 12, 2016 Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel and Cyprus in combination Dulat Kuanyshev presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades.

According to Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the ceremony the sides have discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations of Cyprus and Kazakhstan as well as cooperation within the framework of multilateral institutions.

The Ambassador noted that the promotion of Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 is one of the most important tasks of the country's foreign policy. He informed the President of Cyprus on the modernization of society and economy of Kazakhstan on the basis of the state programs Nurly Zhol and the National Plan "100 specific steps" to implement the five institutional reforms, upcoming parliamentary elections as well as international initiatives of Kazakhstan in the sphere of nuclear disarmament.

Speaking about the country's preparation for the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana Mr. Kuanyshev urged Cypriot side to participate in the event.

Cyprus President stressed that Kazakhstan and Cyprus are committed to the highest ideals of peace, freedom and economic prosperity, and expressed satisfaction with the state of relations between the two countries. He praised Kazakhstan's achievements on the path of political and socio-economic modernization and expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation. The President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades congratulated Dulat Kuanyshev on his appointment to the post and wished him success in his work.

During his stay in the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador D. Kuanyshev has also met with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides. They discussed the issues of bilateral collaboration and international agenda.

