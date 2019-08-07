Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Indonesia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 7, 2019 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov presented credentials to President of the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo at the Istana Merdeka Presidential Palace in Jakarta, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.





Duringthe conversation that followed after the ceremony, the Ambassador conveyed warmgreetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to IndonesianPresident, told about transformations taking place in Kazakhstan under theStrategy-2050, initiated by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan –Leader of the Nation Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as expressed hisinterest in developing comprehensive cooperation with Indonesia - the largeststate and economy in Southeast Asia.

ThePresident of Indonesia praised the progress made by Kazakhstan over the yearsof independence. Special interest was given to Kazakhstan’s experience inrelocating the capital and development of Nur-Sultan city. Joko Widodoconfirmed his interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan and wished theAmbassador success in his diplomatic mission.

In histurn, Daniyar Sarekenov assured that he would make every effort to strengthenfriendly relations between the two countries and bring them to a new higherlevel.