Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Lithuania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lithuania Viktor Temirbayev presented credentials to the President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Conveying greetings of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the 100th anniversary of the restoration of the Lithuanian state, the Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev confirmed a course of Astana to maintain trustful partnership between the two republics and the further development of comprehensive Kazakhstan-Lithuanian cooperation.

The President of Lithuania told she keeps warm memories on her visit to Kazakhstan in 2011 and expressed her gratitude to the Kazakhstan side for hosting an expedition of Lithuanian youth to the Karaganda region in the summer of 2018.

During the meeting, a number of topical issues of bilateral relations and international problems were discussed, focusing on the further implementation of the transit-transport potential, the existence of broad prospects in the "new economy", agriculture, education, and medicine were stressed.

The President Dalia Grybauskaitė highly appreciated the role of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the dynamic socio-economic transformation of Kazakhstan and its initiatives to strengthen the global security architecture.

Dalia Grybauskaitė confirmed the commitment of the Lithuanian side for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan in the priority areas for both countries.