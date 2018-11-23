Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Montenegro

PODGORICA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Croatia with concurrent accreditation in Montenegro H.E. Tolezhan Barlybayev presented his credentials to President of Montenegro Milo Ðukanović, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed state and prospects of development of bilateral relations. Kazakh diplomat told the President of Montenegro about President Nursultan Nazarbayev's State-of-the-Nation Address "Growing Welfare of Kazakh Citizens: Increase in Income and Quality of Life", key foreign policy initiatives and gradual course of the Kazakh authorities towards all-round strengthening of inter-state ties and deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Montenegro in the international arena.



President Ðukanović noted Podgorica is keen to develop political dialogue as well as step up economic, trade and culture relations with Astana. The Montenegrin President wished good luck to the Kazakh envoy in his new post and conveyed the best wishes to all Kazakhstanis.



