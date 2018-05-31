Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Portugal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France with concurrent accreditation to Portugal Zhan Galiyev represented credentials to President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa this week, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening of political dialogue, stepping up trade, economic and investment cooperation, prospects for cooperation in IT industry, digitalization, green technologies and tourism.



Ambassador Galiyev briefed the Portuguese President on ambitious economic and political reforms within the framework of Kazakhstan's modernization programs and highlighted key aspects of President Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation address New Opportunities for Development amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in turn, highly estimated Kazakhstan's dynamic development under the leadership of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and extended his congratulations on the occasion of Astana's upcoming 20th anniversary. He also wished Kazakhstan success in implementation of its state programs and stressed that Portugal strives to intensify bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan. Given that, President de Sousa expressed interest in holding Kazakh-Portuguese Investment Forum in Lisbon in the nearest future.







As part of his visit Ambassador Galiyev had meetings with Secretary General of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Portugal Alvaro Jose de Mendonca e Moura, Director General for Foreign Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pedro Costa Pereira, Head of Department of Protocol of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs Clara Nunes dos Santos and other representatives of the ministry.







During the meetings the sides praised successful holding of the ministerial political consultations held in Astana on March 29 and confirmed commitment to further deepening of bilateral cooperation.



Utmost attention was paid to signing of the agreements on economic, trade, technical cooperation, for the avoidance of double taxation, tourism and legal assistance between Astana and Lisbon.







Ambassador Galiyev and his interlocutors also exchanged views on interaction within the framework of international organizations. The Portuguese side hailed Astana's efforts in terms of cooperation with the EU, the Council of Europe, OSCE and UN. Kazakh diplomat thanked Portugal for supporting Kazakhstan's candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



The problem of simplified visa regime for Kazakh citizens was also discussed during the meetings.



On the sidelines of his visit to Portugal, Ambassador Galiyev also met with OSCE PA former president Joao Soares. At the meeting, the sides noted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening Kazakh-Portuguese interaction and cooperation between law-making bodies of the two countries. Soares voiced support for Astana's international peaceful initiatives and expressed satisfaction with gradual implementation of socioeconomic and democratic reforms in Kazakhstan.



