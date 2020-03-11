  • kz
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Ukrainian Deputy FM

    18:14, 11 March 2020
    Photo: None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM On March 11, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev presented copies of his credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Yehor Bozhok, Kazinform reports.

    The sides discussed the state and prospects of further development of the Kazakhstan-Ukraine relations.

    The parties highlighted mutual interest in boosting trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation and in productive interaction within international organizations.


